Hrithik Roshan to dad Rakesh: ‘You make me be a better human, father, son, actor and friend’

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:53 IST

Teacher’s Day may have come and gone, but for actor Hrithik Roshan, his dad Rakesh Roshan is his teacher for life who makes him be a better human being -- father, son, actor and a friend. The actor shared a picture with a touching note on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Thursday.

Sharing a father-son picture, Hrithik wrote: “You make me be a better human, father, son, actor and friend. Thank you for being an example, it is upto you I look, when my children look for their dad. Happy Teacher’s day.”

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 5, 2019

Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his next film, War, where he co-stars with Tiger Shroff. The upcoming movie is surely one of the most-awaited films of the year. The team wrapped up filming for the action flick on August 1. Announcing the wrap on Twitter, the official handle of Yash Raj Films shared a video featuring the celebrations post pack up.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new song, Ghungroo, featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. Ghungroo also become the first song to have been shot on the Amalfi Coast (Italy), considered one of the most expensive destinations in the world. The song is a party number to make the beach parties exciting and lively. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, Ghungroo has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar while the lyrics are by Kumaar.

War is high on its budget as it has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the globe. The action-packed trailer arrived last month and showed an intense rivalry between Kabir (Hrithik) and his student (Tiger). Both the leads flaunted some jaw-dropping stunts.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War has been produced Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is slated for a release on October 2 this year.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:53 IST