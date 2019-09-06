Priyanka Chopra says her mangalsutra, a diamond ring given by her father her most treasured possessions

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:22 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra maybe a global star but continues to be rooted to her identity as an Indian. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, which picked her along with husband Nick as The Best-Dressed People of 2019, the actor said her mangalsutra (a necklace that the bridegroom ties around his bride’s neck at the time of their wedding) and a diamond ring her dad presented to her as her most precious gifts.

Close-up of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tattoo as she attends the 2019 Couture Council Award Luncheon. ( AFP )

Speaking about her most treasured possession, she said: “My mangalsutra. In an Indian wedding, it’s a necklace the groom ties around the bride’s neck. And a diamond ring my dad gave me.” She also added that she always carried gold coins, given to her by her dad, as her good luck charms. She also said how she was the happiest when she wore her two wedding dresses as it “was like a dream—they were exactly what I envisioned wearing on my wedding day.”

Priyanka also mentioned how super tight clothes and bandage dresses were her least favourite among clothes and how she ‘overuses’ her sunglasses the most. When it came to style icons, her all-time favourites were Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

While she said the sexiest thing a person could wear was her/his confidence, she said the most powerful item in anyone’s wardrobe had to be shoes. She ended the interview saying that she would die with diamonds on.

Priyanka will soon be seen in Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink, when it hits the screens in October this year. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It chronicles the love story of a couple, seen through the eyes of their spunky teenaged daughter who is diagnosed with terminal illness. The film is based on the life of real-life hero Aisha Chaudhary.

(File Photo) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at 91st Academy Awards in February 2019. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka is also doing a film with Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling in a new film, based around a big fat Indian wedding.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals the only two actors he considers his idols

Sharing the news, Priyanka had written on Instagram, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:21 IST