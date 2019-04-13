Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling unite for new film, will show world what it means to be ‘modern, global, Indian’

After days of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will team up for a new film, based around a big fat Indian wedding.

Universal won the auction for the collaboration, produced by Mindy and Dan Goor - creative producer of Brooklyn Nine Nine. The duo will write the wedding comedy, that will feature Priyanka. Mindy is also likely to direct.

While details of the upcoming project are yet to be revealed, it has been billed as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding, reports Deadline Hollywood.

It is likely to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India. The comedy will be a co-production by Goor, Mindy’s Kaling International, Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and 3Arts’ Howard Klein.

Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

Just a few days ago, Priyanka and Mindy were spotted together in New York. Pictures showing the duo hanging out together surfaced online, fuelling rumours of a possible tie up on the professional front. Priyanka wore a white tee and denims and paired it with an orange blazer and animal print boots while Mindy donned a blue T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Mindy, who was last seen in Oceans 8, is all set to feature opposite Emma Thompson in Amazon Studios’ Late Night. Priyanka, on the other hand, has just completed her Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink and was recently seen in the Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth-starrer Isn’t It Romantic.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 09:56 IST