I don’t believe one should starve to look beautiful, says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam’s social media account is a proof that she is a fitness freak, as she often shares her workout photos and videos. She also sparked the interests of fans for taking up pole dancing to stay fit. However, her fans will be surprised to know that she was not into fitness from the beginning.

“Going to gym was like doing a favour. Then I looked around and every actor in the industry looked so fit. It was then I decided to give it a serious thought and realised that it couldn’t work like this. That’s what inspired me to start working out and get fit,” says Yami, adding that she can’t be vanity-conscious all the time.

“Given my profession, I get clicked anytime, anywhere. And it’s not possible for me to suck in my tummy so that I can look good in photos every single time,” adds the Vicky Donor (2012) actor.

Another reason that compelled Yami to take fitness seriously was the fact that healthy body is connected to a healthy mind. “When you are fit, it improves your mental health, too. The stamina helps you in dealing with all the negatives in life. A good workout regime makes me happy and also gives me a lot of strength,” she says.

Yami also shares that through her photos and videos, she wants to give out a positive message to her fans. “Staying fit does not mean you have to starve to look beautiful. My mom always tells me ‘don’t skip your meals or follow and crash diet or starve yourself, that doesn’t help’... So along with gymming, I decided to learn pole dancing as I enjoy dancing a lot. It makes me happy inside out. Thanks to all this I could match up to Hrithik [Roshan] in Kaabil (2017),” smiles Yami, who will be seen next in two Bollywood films Batti Gul Meter Chaalu and Uri.

