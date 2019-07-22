I don’t like making much noise: Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol has been known to take up complex characters and has often been perceived as being rebellious. But the actor doesn’t think he is doing anything different. He says, “I am who I am and I want to stay authentic. In a world full of compromises, I have never compromised, and that continues to add to my rebellious image. As they say, ‘no man is an island’ but islands exist nonetheless,” he adds.

Lately though, the 43-year-old actor who made his film debut in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy, Socha Na Tha (2005) and has since acted in films such as Dev D (2009), has been selective about the kind of roles he does. “Truth is, I have always been around, I just don’t like making much noise,” he says.

Abhay has also been seen experimenting with his social media image. “In this digital age where marketing has taken more importance over content, I took a while to come around and accept it. Instagram is the only platform I am currently active on. It happened out of necessity but I am now here for the fun. I like how someone can use it to spread awareness on issues,” he says.

But, at the same time, he agrees that social media has increased anxieties among people, and also let to an increase in fake news. “Everything that man invents can be used for good or for bad. We split the atom to generate energy and we made a bomb out of it. Similarly, we created social media so we can stay in touch and now we spread both real and fake news through it. Anxiety can come from many sources, social media can definitely add to that, but then an individual inflicted with that disease will find reasons to be anxious with anything until they seek help.”

When asked about what are the issues he feels passionately about, he says, “I am more interested in discovering individuals who have innovative environmental solutions, and artistes who are looking to break into the mainstream. I have looked for and discovered fresh talent right from the beginning of my film career, and I plan to continue looking for and giving a break to fresh talent through social media.”

Abhay who has received accolades and critical acclaim for a lot of his films, signs off by saying, “I barely watch movies. The last thing I watched was the show Delhi Crime and it was one of the best I’ve seen in recent times.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 18:20 IST