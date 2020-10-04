I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers: Ayushmann Khurrana

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:10 IST

Did you know that this year, with Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana completed his 15-film journey in Bollywood? The actor, who started his career with Vicky Donor (2012), has really come a long way in terms of his experimental, unconventional film choices as well as back-to-back successes.

“I feel I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of our time,” says Khurrana, whose penchant for films that are weaved with progressive, social messages led to a new genre of sorts called ‘Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’. He explains: “As an artiste, I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as well. I may be known for my progressive social entertainers that carries a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry.”

Interestingly, today, Khurrana -- who has been voted as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine -- also celebrates the second anniversary of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, for which he got the prestigious National Award. “Sriram sir is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate and learn from him,” he says, adding: “I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film.”

Khurrana, who has delivered eight back-to-back hits in a row, feels Andhadhun pushed him as an artiste, and wishes to work with Raghavan again. “That film gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can’t wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon,” he says with a smile.