I was always in awe of him, Sanju Baba has a heart of gold: Manisha Koirala

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, who will be seen portraying the role of Nargis - Sanjay Dutt’s mom in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, has claimed she was in awe of Sanjay.

“I was always in awe of him. I am his big fan for a very long time. Baba has a heart of gold and has always been really humble.”

Manisha also shared her thoughts on taking up the role of Nargis: “I was really nervous for the role. But to play as Nargis Dutt is an honour for me. Also, Rajkumar Hirani supported me all through the movie as showed me various movies and documentaries which helped me to understand Nargis Ji,” she said.

She also opened up about working with Ranbir. “He is a very great and hardworking actor. I could not differentiate between Sanjay and Ranbir during the shoot,” she said.

When asked about who could portray her on the silver screen, she took Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt’s name.

Meanwhile, Koirala is all set to work with Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming political drama, ‘Prasthaanam’, a remake of a 2010 Telugu film.

Written and directed by Hirani, ‘Sanju’ also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza in key roles.

Sanju is all set to release on June 29.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

