If Andaz Apna Apna is remade, Huma Qureshi would want to play Crime Master Gogo

There might be a lot of buzz around a possible remake of the cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna (1994), but there seems to be no confirmation yet. That, however, doesn’t stop actor Huma Qureshi from gushing about being a “huge fan” of the film and wanting to be part of a remake, if it ever happens.

And guess what? The Bollywood actor does not want to recreate the characters played by any of the ladies — Karisma Kapoor or Raveena Tandon. Instead, Huma is interested in the role of Crime Master Gogo; she wants to play the female version of the character originally played by Shakti Kapoor.

“I just love watching Andaz Apna Apna. Every single time, I end up laughing so much that my jaws start hurting. I have lost count of how many times I’ve seen it. Everyone has done such a fabulous job. If this film is remade ever I would love to be a part of it. My favourite character is Crime Master Gogo. I think it will be super fun to play that character,” says Huma.

Strangely though, Huma has not done a lot of comedy films except for Jolly LLB 2 (2017), which was a courtroom comedy-drama. But Huma says that she is interested in exploring the genre.

“It’s not at all easy to make people laugh. Kudos to those who can do it so well. As an actor, I would love to do an out and out comedy. This is something that has been there on my mind for long now. I’m just waiting for the right offer to come my way,” adds the actor, who will next be seen in a web series.

