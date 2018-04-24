Ileana D’Cruz: You have one life and it can’t be just about work

Ileana D’Cruz is in a happy space, both in terms of her film career and her married life, and no, she isn’t pregnant! The actor has finally busted that speculation. Her partner, photographer Andrew Kneebone Instagrammed a photo of Ileana in a bathtub last week, and captioned it, “Ileana having some sweet time alone, kind of :)”, sparking rumours that she might be expecting. Ileana, however, killed the buzz by captioning her recent Instagram posts, “Inhale the good sh*t — exhale the bad sh*t”, and “#notpregnant”.

Clearly, the actor is in no mood to take a long break from work, but short breaks are definitely on her mind. “You have one life and it can’t be just about work because you lose out on so many amazing years of your life if you just work, work and work,” says Ileana, who delivered two back-to-back hits last year: Mubarakan and Baadshaho.

In 2018, so far she has only starred in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, which also garnered a good response at the box office. “I am not one of those people who want to work 24x7. So, I am happy with this pace and don’t stress about it,” she says.

READ | Ileana D’Cruz: I won’t do a film just because it’s great; rejected Special 26 because of the role

For Ileana, her me time is very important. “So, if I have two hours spare in hand, I won’t try and keep two meetings back-to-back. I’d rather want to chill during that time, watch a movie maybe. I’ve done so much work in South film industry, now I like having time off. I like meeting my friends, being with my family, going for holidays. I’m happy the way it has been,” adds the actor, who has done Telugu films such as Devadasu (2006) and Kick (2009), and in Tamil cinema, starred in films such as Kedi (2006) and Nanban (2012).

Ileana states that she is “content” with her career graph and “happy with the kind of roles” she has been getting. “I’ve done a really nice mix of films, something that excited me to take them up. I’m not sure if I want to do more films than what I am doing right now. And I don’t believe in doing much more work, staying busy and having no time for yourself,” she maintains.

With seven Bollywood films in her kitty, asked if she ever feels that she’s still an outsider in the film industry, the actor says, “Honestly, I don’t think about it. I think about the very fact that I am doing good work. I’ve done seven films so far and in all of them, I have got lead roles. And the fact that all these films have come to me and not that I have asked to be in, I can definitely say that I am fairly a part of this industry.”

Ileana is confident that her body of work speaks volumes for her. “It’s great that today, filmmakers feel that I’m someone they can invest in for their film and they consider me as the lead character in. So, I don’t think I constantly have to be on a promotional spree or be seen in the newspapers every day or even be part of social parties and film gangs. I’m having my own set of journey and I am happy with it because I don’t want to be like everybody,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more