In pics: Esha Deol looks gorgeous at family wedding, mom Hema Malini was there too

Bollywood actor Esha Deol was her charming best at a wedding she recently added attended. She wore a pink saree and a heavy necklace at her brother-in-law Devesh’s wedding. Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They also have a daughter named Radhya.

They were schoolmates but met each other again on the sets of Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011), where they fell in love.

Hema Malini was also present at the wedding. In fact, one of Esha’s Instagram photos was clicked by Hema Malini.

Esha Deol, who is also a trained classical dancer, started her acting career with 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche in which she worked opposite Aftab Shivdasani. She also received Filmfare Best Female Debut award for the film.

She went on to work in films like Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum and Yuva with established actors, but her career never really took off.

In 2011, Hema Malini tried to re-launch her in Tell Me O Kkhuda, but the film failed miserably at the box office.

Now, she is likely to make an appearance in short film Cakewalk.