Independence Day 2019: Top 10 patriotic Bollywood songs to make you proud

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:52 IST

India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and we are a country crazy about song and dance. Whether it is a celebration organised by your local RWA or a grand carnival headlined by a political leader, can you imagine any celebration without mikes blaring out Bollywood songs?

In sync with tradition, we bring you a playlist that will actually match the sentiments of the moment and make you feel proud of our country.

Also read: Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Taal: ‘Ramta jogi takes me back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza’

Mere Desh Ki Dharti



You can’t beat the classics! One of the oldest patriotic songs that talks of the greatness of our agriculture-dominated economy. The song featured in Manoj Kumar’s famous film, Upkar (1967).

Dulhan Chali



Another Manoj Kumar number that makes to the list is this one where we see him dance on stage, alongwith his entourage of dancers. As the country prepares to celebrate independence, the song equates it to a sister decking up to be married.

Aye Mere Pyaare Watan



Featured in the 1961 film Kaabuliwala, the song by Manna Dey talks of a citizen’s eagerness to sacrifice his life for the benefit of his motherland even as the hero is away from home. It was picturised on Balraj Sahni.

Apni Azadi Ko Hum



Dilip Kumar’s rare appearance in a patriotic film had him mouth one of the proudest patriotic songs from his times. Featured in the 1964 film Leader, the song talks of the pride the hero feels as a citizen of independent India and how corruption should not be allowed to compromise on the freedom.

Hai Preet Jaha Ki Reet Sada



One of the sweetest songs that celebrates patriotism as much as it cherishes the diversity of culture that is inherent in our country. Featured on Manoj Kumar, the song Purab Aur Pashcim (1970) talks of historic achievements of India and it begins with the discovery of zero.

I Love my India



Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes (1997) featured this cute song where a happy Amrish Puri croons his love for his homeland as kids hop and play around him in the fields. It also featured Mahima Choudhary.

Maa Tujhe Salam

AR Rahman has been instilling enthusiasm and pride in youth for long with his 2014 song that salutes the motherland.

Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe



This song featured in Alia Bhatt’s Raazi (2019) and invokes a sense of emotional touch with one’s country. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi also starred Vicky Kaushal.

Rang De Basanti



Daler Mehndi’s voice added jazz to the energetic song inspired by the classic Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (Shaheed). Featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, the film had music by AR Rahman.

Teri Mitti



Akshay Kumar’s recent patriotic film, Kesari (2019) also had a touching song that invokes love for the motherland.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 14:50 IST