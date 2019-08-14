Independence Day 2019: Fill your day with patriotic colours

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:20 IST

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in India, Ambience Malls are painting the town in patriotic hues. Celebrating the heritage and culture of India, Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall Gurugram are adorned with the colours of our national flag to spread the feeling of patriotism amongst shoppers and onlookers.

For the occasion, Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj has been illuminated with saffron, white, and green lights, and the interiors are decked up with tricoloured drapery. The celebrations have already commenced, with an energy-packed performance by Army Band along with a live handloom sari-weaving session as part of Ambience’s CSR campaign, in collaboration with Frontier Raas and Smile Foundation.

On Independence Day, tomorrow, there will be formal flag hoisting, followed by lively cultural performances. There will be a musical performance by Army’s Pipe and Jazz Band as well as various dance performances, making the mall a vibrant and lively place to celebrate the special occasion. For the first time in Delhi, a retail institution like Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj has set up a real-time experiential exhibit of artisanal sari-weaving to promote the welfare of handloom craftsmen. The karigars belong to a long line of weavers, who have preserved the ancestral knowledge and techniques of handloom for over 30 years.

All the saris made during this live session will be available for purchase at a silent auction. The funds collected from it will then be given to Ambience Mall’s CSR Partner, Smile Foundation, to organise weaving workshops and training for indigenous people in rural and remote areas.

Ambience Mall Gurugram will also be adorned with tricoloured decor, with sand art displays to honour late former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj. It would also feature installations from Madame Tussauds. Also on display in the atriums will be vintage cars such as Lanchester 1927, Ford V8 1935, and Buick Convertible 1929.

Since Raksha Bandhan also falls on the same day, the mall has set up stalls where shoppers can buy rakhis and festive gifts. Speaking about the celebrations, Arjun Gehlot, director, Ambience Malls, said, “As we celebrate the 73rd Independence Day, it is important for us to honour the heritage, traditions, and culture of our country.

Through the display of national colours and activities at both the malls, we want our shoppers to join in and celebrate the spirit of patriotism.” Speaking about the campaign for weavers in Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, he added, “Handloom is an integral part of India. It inspires an emotional connect in people who have a specialplace in their hearts for this art form. For Independence Day, our endeavor is to curate visual experiences rooted in true traditionalism of our country.”

Another meaty attraction for shoppers is the conclusion of month-long End of Season Sale. Tomorrow, both the malls will announce the lucky winners selected through bills submitted on the Ambience Mall app. The winners will be rewarded with extravagant prizes which include an international trip, luxury stay at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, and brand new iPhoneXR.

Plenty of emcee-led activities will also dominate the day, and mall-goers can participate in them to win gift vouchers and make their visit to Ambience Malls memorable and fruitful.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:19 IST