Happy Independence Day 2019: Best wishes, Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp status, images, messages, quotes and greetings

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:48 IST

Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made for the country’s future. In the last 72 years of Independence, India has made progress in every field, be it education or its military and space programmes.

On August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, raised the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. Every Independence Day, flag hositing ceremonies take place and cultural programmes are held in governmental and non-governmental institutions all over the country.

August 15 serves as a great reminder of the sacrifices made by innumerable freedom fighters. And if you want to celebrate the patriotic national holiday by sharing heartfelt wishes, videos, songs and messages, we’ve got plenty for you right here. Here’s how you can wish your friends and family a happy Independence Day 2019.

We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality.

Our freedom fighters went through countless sufferings to give us our freedom. August 15 is a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day!

We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day!

We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted.

Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2019.

May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to dream and freedom to live...Happy Independence Day 2019.

Let us salute our motherland this Independence Day. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

This Independence Day we should take some time out and remember all those who sacrificed their lives so that we could enjoy our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2019.

A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day to you and your family members. Jai Hind!

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 19:45 IST