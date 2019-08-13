e-paper
Delhi police taken to court over mistaking Independence Day for Republic Day

A Delhi-based petitioner, Manjeet Singh Chugh, claimed that such human errors showed that the notifications issued by the Delhi Police “are not read and checked by the senior officers”.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:05 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Police personnel during Independence Day rehearsal, at Red Fort, in New Delhi(HT PHOTO)
         

A petition was on Tuesday moved in a Delhi court seeking directions against the misprint in a recent advisory issued by the Delhi Police regarding Independence Day.

The advisory issued by the South district unit of Delhi Police was regarding the guidelines issued for officers on duty on Independence Day. However, the notification said “Republic Day” instead of “Independence Day”, apart from in the heading.

A Delhi-based petitioner, Manjeet Singh Chugh, claimed that such human errors showed that the notifications issued by the Delhi Police “are not read and checked by the senior officers”, thereby causing such errors.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar.

The matter has been listed for Wednesday.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 17:04 IST

