India’s Most Wanted teaser: Arjun Kapoor is out to capture India’s Osama. Watch video

The teaser of Arjun Kapoor’s next thriller India’s Most Wanted is out and is intriguing to the core. The actor plays Prabhat in the film who volunteers to catch the most dreaded terrorist, referred in the video as India’s Osama without any guns. The teaser shows partial glimpse of a nameless man who rocked several big cities of India with 52 bomb blasts that claimed the lives of about 433 people.

A voice, presumably of the most wanted person, can be heard in the background saying, “A soul never dies, only the body dies. I am not killing people, just sending them into another body. I am not saying this, this was said by Shri Krishna in the sacred Gita.”

Watch Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted teaser

Arjun shared India’s Most Wanted teaser with the description, “The unbelievable story of the manhunt for India’s Osama. An operation that had no guns, only guts.” His rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora called the teaser ‘Awesome’ in the comments section.

Arjun had shared a new poster ahead of the teaser release showing him being followed by actor Sanjai Mishra in a crowd. He had captioned it, “While Inspired by true events, #IndiasMostWanted is a story of guts & pride. It’s about the five men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down India’s Osama.”.

The same poster was revealed a day before but had focus on Arjun’s character who seem to be trying to mingle in the crowd. Many friends and fans of the actor had praised the actor for the intense look. Actor Varun Dhawan had reacted to the picture saying, “Eyes” in the comments section while Bhumi Pednekar had called it “intense.” Arjun’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora had also acknowledged the post with a fire emoji.

The film is written, directed and co-produced by Raj Kumar Gupta of Raid and No One Killed Jessica fame. Amrita Puri of Kai Po Che! fame is the female lead. It is scheduled to release on May 24 this year.

