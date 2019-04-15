India’s Most Wanted poster: Arjun Kapoor makes an impact with his eyes, this is how Malaika Arora reacted

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to be seen in a suspense thriller titled India’s Most Wanted. The poster of the film is out while the teaser of the film will be attached with Kalank, that releases on Friday. In the poster, the actor can be seen walking in the crowd with an intense look on his face.

Arjun also shared the poster on his Instagram account along with the caption, “I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow.” His Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra reacted to the picture saying, “Face nahi dikh raha. Best” whereas Varun Dhawan wrote, “Eyes” in the comments section. Bhumi Pednekar called the poster “intense.” Arjun’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora also acknowledged the post with a fire emoji.

The film is written, directed and co-produced by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has delivered successful suspense thrillers such as Raid and No One Killed Jessica. Arjun plays the role of Prabhat Kapoor in the film while Amrita Puri of Kai Po Che! fame is the female lead. Whether or not Arjun is playing the most wanted character in the film, remains to be known. It is scheduled to release on May 24 this year.

Besides India’s Most Wanted, Arjun has few more films in his kitty. The actor has been sporting a moustache since the last few months which is reportedly for his upcoming film, Panipat. The actor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the period war drama. Being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker of Jodha Akbar fame, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles and is scheduled to release on December 6.

Arjun will also be uniting with Parineeti in another film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun reportedly plays a police officer in the film whereas Parineeti will be seen as a corporate executive. The film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Sanjai Mishra and Archana Puran Singh.

On the personal front, Arjun is rumoured to be dating former reality TV judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora. The two are often spotted on lunch and dinner dates apart from parties and vacations. Rumours of the two planning to tie the knot on April 19 are also doing the rounds. However, Malaika recently told Bombay Times “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

