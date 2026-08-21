'What the ** is happening?': Abhijeet Dipke slams alleged attack on Ashutosh Ranka in Jaipur

“What the F is happening in Rajasthan?????” Dipke said in a X post. “Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers.

Cockroach Janta Part (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday reacted sharply to the alleged assault on party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and other volunteers in Jaipur, questioning the Rajasthan Police over the incident.

How did the BJP respond to the CJP's allegations of an attack?

How did the BJP respond to the CJP's allegations of an attack?

Why did Ashutosh Ranka ask the media not to blame the villagers for the incident?

Why did Ashutosh Ranka ask the media not to blame the villagers for the incident?

What happened during the CJP team's visit to the government school in Jaipur?

What happened during the CJP team's visit to the government school in Jaipur?

The incident took place near Rampura Kanwarpura village, where Ranka and his team were on their way to inspect a dilapidated government school. Ranka said one of the volunteers suffered a fractured arm in the attack.

Speaking to HT, Ranka alleged that the attackers assaulted him and other CJP volunteers and claimed that they were workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read: BJP rejects CJP’s ‘goon attack’ charge in Jaipur: ‘They must now learn a lesson’

“They attacked us and fractured the arm of one of our volunteers,” he said.

A video purportedly showing the incident shows a group of people confronting the CJP team, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” can be heard. HT could not independently verify Ranka’s allegation regarding the political affiliation of the attackers.

Also Read: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka alleges Kolkata meet cancelled after venue owners ‘threatened’ by BJP leaders

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur, one at Rampura Kanwarpura and the other at Bhatta Wala on Vatika Road. According to the party, the visits were aimed at assessing the condition of school buildings, the education system and facilities available to students.

Ranka had earlier posted on social media about the condition of the primary school at Rampura Kanwarpura. According to him, the main school building has become unsafe and has been closed after portions of the roof and beams deteriorated. The structure is being supported with iron angles.

While Dipke alleged a BJP hand in the incident, there has been no official reaction from the party to the allegations so far.

However, reacting to the alleged attack on the CJP team in Jaipur, BJP MLA Gopal Sharma dismissed the party, saying, “What is CJP? There is no use of Cockroach inside a house. Children and youth belong in a house...”