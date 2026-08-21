Apple could launch more than 10 new products this year, here is what to expect

Apple could be preparing for one of its biggest product refreshes of the year, with more than 10 new devices reportedly in the pipeline. The company is expected to hold its annual September event next month, where it could introduce new iPhones, Apple Watch models and several products for the smart home. Apple could have a packed product lineup ready for 2026. (Apple) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Here are the Apple products reportedly coming soon:

iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Ultra, Apple’s first foldable iPhone The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to headline the September event. Rumours point to a smaller Dynamic Island, a new variable aperture main camera and the A20 Pro chip. The foldable iPhone could have a book-style design and a large inner display, although its final name and availability remain unclear.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 12

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Both watches are expected to receive new processors, while the Series 12 could also bring improvements to battery life and health features. A recent leak has also pointed to a possible ceramic option for the Series 12.

Apple could also show off a new generation of AirPods featuring tiny infrared cameras. A leaked macOS 26.7 video recently appeared to demonstrate the technology, but a separate report suggests these camera-equipped AirPods may actually be delayed until 2027.

Smart home

New Apple TV 4K

HomePad

HomePod mini 2

HomePod 3 The smart home lineup could be one of Apple's biggest changes this year. The HomePad is expected to feature a 7-inch display, Siri integration and controls for smart home devices. Apple is also reportedly working on its own smart home security camera. Apple could also introduce an OLED iPad mini, while new Macs are reportedly in development for later this year.

Not all of these products are guaranteed to appear at the September event. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone are currently expected to receive the most attention, while some smart home products could arrive later.