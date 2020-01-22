Inside Alia Bhatt’s kitchen: Actor makes sabzi for the first time in fun video, watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:36 IST

Alia Bhatt admitted that she’s a ‘bit of a tyrant’ when it comes to food, in the latest episode of a cooking video series that she does on her YouTube channel. After introducing her chef Dilip and help Carol in the previous episode, Alia was once again joined by them as she attempted to make a south Indian-style zucchini sabzi in episode two of ‘In Alia Bhatt’s Kitchen’.

Alia wrote: “I am donning my chef’s hat again, guys. New video up on my YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough.”

Alia Bhatt tries her hand at cooking in latest episode of ‘In Alia Bhatt’s Kitchen’.

Alia reveals in the video that her chef, Dilip, accompanies her when she travels for work, and when she’s shooting in Mumbai she ensures that she brings food from home to the set. Dilip says in the video that he especially looks forward to cooking for parties, and Alia interjects and says that he cooks a ‘world famous’ mutton dish that everyone demands. “But I don’t eat mutton, so I would not know,” she says.

In the video, Alia admits that she is cooking a sabzi for the first time, mistakes the process of frying for baking, and panics when mustard seeds splutter in hot oil. Carol has to calm her down when Alia backs away from the pan and Dilip is forced to take over. “But udd kyu raha hai?” Alia asks, to which Dilip replies, “Udta hai na woh.”

Alia says that she loves watching cooking shows, but she is always on a diet when she watches them. But at home, she prefers eating dahi chawal with a sabzi.

Before long, the dish is ready, and everyone goes in for a taste test, which Alia passes with flying colours. The actor’s last film was the critical and commercial failure Kalank. She recently wrapped filming of Sadak 2, her first film with dad Mahesh Bhatt, and has started working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will soon begin work on Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

