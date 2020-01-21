e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt clarifies rumours of injury on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets: ‘This is an old injury that has been acting up’

Alia Bhatt clarifies rumours of injury on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets: ‘This is an old injury that has been acting up’

Alia Bhatt has said that she was not injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, unlike what a few media reports have suggested.

bollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt took a few days off as she had not been feeling well.
Actor Alia Bhatt has clarified rumors that she has hurt herself on the sets of upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to set the record straight.

On Monday, Alia had shared a picture of herself and her cat Edward in bed. Alia look unwell and wrote, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am.” While she was covered in thick blankets, Edward was focussing on clicking the best selfie.

After the pictures, a few tabloids and news websites published reports that Alia hurt herself while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Therefore, she shared a note on Instagram to put rumours to rest. Alia said that it was an old injury that was causing her discomfort.

 

“To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident or nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I’m back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as i have got well very very soon,” she wrote in her note.

Alia is among the busiest actors of Bollywood, currently working on multiple projects. She has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht.

 

The first look posters for Gangubai Kathiawadi were released online last week. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film will hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

