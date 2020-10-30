Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s fun pyjama party with friends ahead of wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, see pics

bollywood

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Friday in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Ahead of that, the actor’s family has been hosting her pre-wedding functions. Now, pictures from her pyjama party have surfaced online.

In the pictures, while Kajal had her back to the camera, her friends faced the camera. All raised their hands, seated on what appeared to be a bed, while in the second, they all blowed kisses to her. While all the other girls wore striped night suits, Kajal wore a maroon bathing suit. From the look of it, it appears, the pictures were from before the pre-wedding ceremonies kicked in as her hands were without mehendi.

On Thursday, pictures from her haldi ceremony and mehendi function flooded the internet. In the morning , Kajal shared a picture, posing with mehendi on both her hands. She was dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez. In the evening, pictures from her haldi ceremony were seen. Dressed in bright yellow traditional dress, Kajal wore floral jewellery for the occasion. In some videos, she was spotted dancing to the beats of dhol, while another one showed elderly ladies, welcoming possibly the groom, Gautam, in the traditional Indian way.

Gautam also shared pictures from a puja ceremony. It did not feature Kajal.

On October 6, Kajal had surprised all by announcing that she was getting married to a Mumbai-based interior design entrepreneur Gautam on October 30. She had written: “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Immediately after that, pictures of her with Gautam, found their way to the internet. On the occasion of Dussehra, Kajal shared pictures with Gautam for the first time to wish her fans.

