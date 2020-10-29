e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal shares pic from her mehendi ceremony ahead of wedding with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal shares pic from her mehendi ceremony ahead of wedding with Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who will marry Gautam Kitchlu on Friday, has shared the first picture from her pre-wedding ceremony. She showed off her hennaed hands.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will marry on October 30.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will marry on October 30.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will marry fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. On Thursday, she shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony.

She simply used a hashtag about her wedding as caption. The picture showed Kajal’s hennaed hands and she was dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez.

 
🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿

On Wednesday, bidding farewell to her single status, she had put out a picture with her sister Nisha and had written: “Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal Chilling with my partner in everything @nishaaggarwal.” The picture showed the two sisters huddled together, wearing their night clothes.

Kajal had taken her fans by surprise when earlier this month she announced that she was getting married to Gautam. In her note, she had written: “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman, who owns an interior design e-commerce platform called Discern Living. He is also a sports enthusiast.

Immediately after her announcement, the internet was flooded with of them together. On Dussehra, Kajal shared pictures with Gautam to wish her fans.

