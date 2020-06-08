Inside Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim’s Sunday yoga session, fans think their dog Fuffy stole the show

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:32 IST

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have turned self-isolation into bonding time and are working out together during the lockdown. On Sunday, the two were joined by their pet pooch Fuffy for a yoga session.

Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Sara doing yoga in front of a large mirror, as their dog cutely perched himself between their mats. “Sunday Yoga,” he captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken by their mother, Amrita Singh.

Fans showered love on the picture, especially on Fuffy. One wrote, “your dog is the star of this.” Another commented, “Fuffy is just chillin.”

One Instagram user also wanted to know how Sara and Ibrahim were managing to peacefully coexist during the lockdown, without any sibling rivalry. She commented, “Tum dono bhai behen itni unity m kese rehlete ho? ...Humare yahan to war ho jaata h itne m (How do you brother and sister have so much unity? My sibling and I would be at war by now).”

Despite gyms across the country being shut down, Sara and Ibrahim are keeping up with their fitness routines. Earlier, she shared a picture of them after an intense workout and captioned it with a knock-knock joke.

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07. #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive,” she wrote.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

Sara, who formerly weighed 96 kgs, underwent a massive transformation before entering Bollywood. At an event earlier this year, she opened up about her weight loss journey and said that she almost gave up.

“I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t’,” she said, adding, “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more