e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Twinkle Khanna’s birthday bash, with more cakes than you can count. See pics shared by Karan Kapadia

Inside Twinkle Khanna’s birthday bash, with more cakes than you can count. See pics shared by Karan Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and her cousin, Karan Kapadia, has shared some glimpses from inside the party. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 07:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna at her birthday party.
Twinkle Khanna at her birthday party.
         

Actor Karan Kapadia has shared pictures and videos from his cousin Twinkle Khanna’s birthday party on Tuesday. Twinkle, a writer known for her humour books and columns, turned 47.

Karan took to Instagram to share several glimpses of the party, which included videos of the food, and of Twinkle cutting one of her several birthday cakes. In a separate post, sharing a picture of the two of them together, Karan wrote, “Happppy birthdayyyy @twinklerkhanna , love youuuu.”

 

Karan is the son of Dimple’s aunt, Simple Kapadia. He was recently seen in the horror film Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi. He made his film debut with 2009’s Blank. Recently, Karan and Dimple both expressed their pride at Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Karan wrote in a social media post, “Even after 47 years in the business, you still continue to raise the bar, you deserve everything and way more. You’re an inspiration, a phenomenal actor and an even better human being. I love you.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, had also shared a social media post on the occasion. Sharing a picture of the two of them on a bicycle ride together, he’d written, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina.” The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Also read: Akshay Kumar jokes about ‘questionable life decisions’ as he wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. See pic

Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her father, the late screen legend Rajesh Khanna, wrote a heartfelt post in his honour, and shared an old picture of them together. “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh
No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
Delhi witnesses moderate fog, min temperature drops to 4.1 degrees
Delhi witnesses moderate fog, min temperature drops to 4.1 degrees
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In