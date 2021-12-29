Akshay Kumar jokes about ‘questionable life decisions’ as he wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 12:06 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his wife and author Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. He joked about spending another year making ‘questionable life decisions’ with her.

Posting a picture of them, he wrote: “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.” The picture was perhaps from one of their holidays and showed the two of them on a cycling trip. Lara Dutta, who shot for Bell Bottom with Akshay earlier this year in Scotland, reacted to the picture and wrote: “Happy Birthday @twinklerkhanna !! Have a super one.”

Akshay and Twinkle make a rather unlikely pair but have had a successful marriage. Together they have two children - son, Aarav and daughter Nitara. On one occasion, taking part in a question-and-answer session on Instagram as part of Twinkle’s @tweakindia efforts, they had answered questions from children. One of them was about who was the best cook in their family. Akshay had joked: “I don’t think you even have to say it. It’s me. She can’t even make an omelette.”

Twinkle, who is known for her sense of humour, had cracked up and said that their son Aarav was the best cook in the family. She had said: “He (Akshay) is a very good cook. He knows how to fry my brains, boil my blood. If you really want to know the best chef in our family, it’s our son. He can make anything, from rajma to pizzas to the most amazing dessert.” Akshay had agreed, adding, “He is the best cook, I am the second best and she can only cook stories.”

Twinkle had once been asked why she had not changed her last name to Kumar, after marrying Akshay. In her trademark style, she had said, “Why I didn’t change my last name from Khanna to Kumar. My answer has always been the same- I am married not branded. I am not a tiny company that a big firm like Godrej has taken over and now I have to change my brand name as well.”

