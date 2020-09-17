e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Interim Order passed by Bombay Court against rumours around FAU G game being Sushant Singh Rajput’s conceptualisation

Interim Order passed by Bombay Court against rumours around FAU G game being Sushant Singh Rajput’s conceptualisation

The Bombay City Civil Court on Thursday passed an interim order, stating people who have been circulating “baseless conspiracy theories/ fake news around FAU G game and GOQii” will be restrained by Court.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar had announced the FAU-G game on social media on September 4.
Actor Akshay Kumar had announced the FAU-G game on social media on September 4.
         

Putting a stop to all speculations and rumours doing the rounds that GOQii, a smart watch with integrated SPO2, used for Covid 19 remote health management, and FAU-G, the game being seen as India’s answer to PUB G were conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bombay City Civil court passed an interim order on Thursday.

This order states that all people, who have been circulating such “baseless conspiracy theories/ fake news around it” will be restrained by Court from spreading this any further. In a statement shared by GOQii on Twitter, it further mentions people doing otherwise will be “prosecuted”. Take a look at the full statement: 

Over the past few days, social media was abuzz with how the FAU-G game, which was announced by actor Akshay Kumar after the PUB G ban in India, was allegedly Rajput’s brainchild. Kumar is also the face of GOQii, and has been endorsing their smart health products. In both cases, it was the actor too whose name was being dragged into an alleged conspiracy, speculations around which this Interim Order has now put a stop to.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
On China, India is making a mistake | Opinion
On China, India is making a mistake | Opinion
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In