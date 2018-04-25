 Internet churns out fresh memes with the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Internet churns out fresh memes with the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju

The much-awaited teaser of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role, is out — and the Internet is flooded with memes. Check out the funniest ones!

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2018 19:24 IST
Nabanita Das
The teaser of Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was released on April 24.
The teaser of Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was released on April 24.

Social media peeps are never at rest, and when it comes to creating memes, their imagination is boundless. As soon as the teaser of Sanju — Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead — was released on April 24, Twitterati and Instagrammers jumped on the bandwagon to create some hilarious memes. Sample some!

The much-awaited film, which traces the very eventful life of Dutt, has created a huge buzz already, thanks to Ranbir’s uncanny resemblance to Dutta, both in looks and body language. So much so that at the launch of the teaser, where Sanjay sent his video message, he joked that Rajkumar Hirani (the director of the film) shouldn’t cast Ranbir for the next Munna Bhai film — that’s the character of a loveable goon that Dutt has played to huge critical acclaim and commercial success in two films.

Some even added a twist to the poster and created a version incorporating old films.

And not only this, some Tweeple sympathised with engineering and CA students and created this:

Check the teaser of the film, here:

Twitterati even took a dig at actor Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s controversial past while recreating memes.

Aiyyoo

Interact with the author on Twitter @nabanitadas09

