Internet churns out fresh memes with the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju

Social media peeps are never at rest, and when it comes to creating memes, their imagination is boundless. As soon as the teaser of Sanju — Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead — was released on April 24, Twitterati and Instagrammers jumped on the bandwagon to create some hilarious memes. Sample some!

The much-awaited film, which traces the very eventful life of Dutt, has created a huge buzz already, thanks to Ranbir’s uncanny resemblance to Dutta, both in looks and body language. So much so that at the launch of the teaser, where Sanjay sent his video message, he joked that Rajkumar Hirani (the director of the film) shouldn’t cast Ranbir for the next Munna Bhai film — that’s the character of a loveable goon that Dutt has played to huge critical acclaim and commercial success in two films.

Making different profiles to stalk your ex after she blocks you. pic.twitter.com/asU4NhLRVe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 24, 2018

Some even added a twist to the poster and created a version incorporating old films.

Amazon Prime vs Netflix pic.twitter.com/GFxXIe96Xi — Neev (@imdhokla) April 24, 2018

And not only this, some Tweeple sympathised with engineering and CA students and created this:

Life Cycle of an Engineer 😂 pic.twitter.com/WBlwdjnKaS — SANJU (@Snju_Baba) April 24, 2018

A CA students journey through years/decades: pic.twitter.com/oRwgdPP7YG — Yo Yo लाफ्टर Singh!! (@Mocksterr) April 25, 2018

IPCC Questions vs CA final Questions pic.twitter.com/l2sHuG2l71 — M A N I S H W A G H E L A (@iManishWaghela) April 24, 2018

Check the teaser of the film, here:

Twitterati even took a dig at actor Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s controversial past while recreating memes.

When Salman says "aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega" pic.twitter.com/hG3RIIkUpw — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 24, 2018

Aiyyoo A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Apr 24, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

Interact with the author on Twitter @nabanitadas09