‘Irrfan was a fighter. And so are Sutapa maam, Babil and Ayan: Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madaan

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:49 IST

Actor Radhika Madaan, who played onscreen daughter to late actor Irrfan Khan in his last film Angrezi Medium, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the critically acclaimed star and called him an inspiration. “I don’t know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma’am, Babil and Ayan,” the 24-year-old actor said in a statement released by her team.

“I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

Radhika essayed the role of Irfaan’s daughter in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. His family confirmed the news with a statement that said, ““I trust, I have surrendered,’” were the words with which his family confirmed his death, while adding, “ These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.”

