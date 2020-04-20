e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter celebrates 2nd anniversary of Beyond the Clouds: ‘Special day, special people, special memories’

Ishaan Khatter celebrates 2nd anniversary of Beyond the Clouds: ‘Special day, special people, special memories’

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to celebrate the second anniversary of his debut film, Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:06 IST
Hindustan Times
Ishaan Khatter in a still from Beyond the Clouds.
Ishaan Khatter in a still from Beyond the Clouds.
         

Actor Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, was released in India on this day two years ago, and the budding Bollywood star on Monday sentimentally spoke of "special day, special people, special memories".

"2 years! Gosh, how time flies.. (who thought I'd be saying that while in quarantine) Special day, special people, special memories.. saying many thanks today for it all. Love and gratitude," he posted on Instagram.

 

He further wrote: "Thank you all for waiting, sending lots more your way... but for now celebrating #2yearsofbeyondtheclouds #majidimajidi. PS: Streaming on Netflix and Zee5 for all those asking."

Helmed by Iranian maestro Majid Majidi, Beyond The Clouds is about how a brother and sister seek happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph of life against a Mumbai backdrop. It also stars Malavika Mohanan.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter on how he enters Shahid Kapoor’s house: ‘Remove shoes then go in real quiet, usually you do a headstand’

Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak, will next be seen in the action drama Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. He plays a Mumbai cab driver in the film, a rollercoaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news