Ishita Sharma aka Pihu from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: I was told that my role is like Salman Khan’s in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Actor Ishita Raj Sharma may not have played the titular role in Luv Ranjan’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), but her character, Pihu, [ex-girlfriend of Titu played by actor Sunny Singh ], was undeniably significant to the film’s storyline. And now that the film has entered the 100-crore club, and continues to be a roaring success at the box office, Ishita says that it’s still taking time for the feeling to sink in.

“It’s quite new for me and I’m not used to such a feeling. Sometimes, I don’t know how to react. But, it’s overwhelming. I always used to ask God for a miracle to happen and actually [it did] happen in such a less time and so early in my career and life,” says an excited Ishita, who was a part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) films along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.

Ishita’s role in SKTKS was neither a cameo nor a guest appearance, yet makers decided to not talk about her part at all till the film’s release. “It was a conscious call,” says the actor, explaining, “Luv sir [director] wanted to keep me as a surprise. He wanted people wonder what would happen next and how she [my role] keeps the whole story of the film in suspense. He wanted to get that ‘wow’ reaction from the audience, so I was kept away from promotions and announcements.” Ishita adds that the director is happy her character got a reaction exactly how he thought it to be.

Ishita has already done two films with the same director [PKP], so about collaborating with one again, she says, “I remember, Luv sir said that he’s making a film and he wants me to be a part of it. And when I asked him about the film, he didn’t give me a narration [of the script]. So, I didn’t know what the story was. But the only thing that he told me was ‘main jo film bana raha hoon, uss film mein tu Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) ki Salman Khan hogi (You’d be like Salman Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in my film]. I took two minutes to understand Salman’s role in KKHH and within five minutes, I agreed to come on board,” she recalls.

The actor adds that though it wasn’t the same role as Salman’s but Ranjan treated it in the same way in terms of length and importance. “He [Ranjan] told me how I’ll be there in the starting of the film and I would re-enter after interval and everyone would be surprised. He also told me they’d shoot a grand song for my entry and I’d be there till pre-climax and I’d be changing the story of the film. So, I was quite thrilled about my role,” she concludes.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal