‘It’s okay to want to look cool but there has to be a line’

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:10 IST

The busting of the controversial Boys Locker Room, a chat room run by a bunch of Delhi boys on Instagram, has sent social media into a tizzy. Among many celebrities who have raised their voice against the content of the conversation is Amyra Dastur who took to social media to express her opinions. Talking about it, she says, “I understand the need to look cool when you’re young. I believe we do say really stupid things when we’re growing up but there’s a line and it scares me that they’ve crossed it. Rape is not a joke. And it’s this mentality that gives birth to criminals.”

She believes that a dialogue on gender-based violence among youngsters is the need of the hour. “People say sex education should be provided in schools but more than that, boys should be spoken to about domestic abuse, molestation and rape. They should be made to meet female victims and survivors and hear their stories. One has to empathise with the situation to change a mind-set,” she says.

The actor celebrated a quiet birthday with her parents a day ago even though she had other plans set for the big day. “I was supposed to be shooting in Chandigarh for a project and I requested my director to give me the day off so that I could travel to Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. My backup plan was to fly to London and celebrate with my brother whose birthday is on May 10,” she shares.

This birthday, Dastur aims to put her social responsibility to practice apart from hoping that everyone will continue to be kind to Mother Nature. “I’ve already donated to an NGO called Samarpan. I’ve put money in the accounts of a few workers from the industry and now I’m looking to donate money to the migrant workers in person or through their bank accounts so that I know it has reached them,” she signs off.