Iti first poster: Vivek Oberoi to co-produce murder mystery, cast announcement soon

bollywood

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:20 IST

Vivek Oberoi has unveiled the poster of his next production, Iti. The film is being touted as a murder mystery and will be made under his home banner, in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.

Sharing the title poster on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct’20Crossed fingers#PrernaVArora. Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support.”

The film poster goes with the tagline ‘Can you solve your own murder’. Iti will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has earlier delivered films such as Happy Hardy and Heer and Marudhar Express.

Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti



Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct'20🤞#PrernaVArora



Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JnGz1C48Yy — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 30, 2020

Vivek was last seen in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic titled PM Narendra Modi. The actor has been active in the south and was seen in Malayalam film Lucifer, Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Kannada film Rustum last year.

Vivek had recently blamed Bollywood for its “power play”, “ego trips”, “manipulation” and lack of acknowledgement for deserving talents (mostly those hailing from outside the industry) in a powerful post on social media shared after the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara should have released in theatres’: Diljit Dosanjh pens emotional post on actor

He’d written, “I hope our Industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us.”

Talking about attending Sushant’s funeral, he also wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I have been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more