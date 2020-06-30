e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Iti first poster: Vivek Oberoi to co-produce murder mystery, cast announcement soon

Iti first poster: Vivek Oberoi to co-produce murder mystery, cast announcement soon

Vivek Oberoi has shared the poster of his upcoming production, Iti. The cast of the film is yet to be announced.

bollywood Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vivek Oberoi has shared the poster of his upcoming production, Iti.
Vivek Oberoi has shared the poster of his upcoming production, Iti.
         

Vivek Oberoi has unveiled the poster of his next production, Iti. The film is being touted as a murder mystery and will be made under his home banner, in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.

Sharing the title poster on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct’20Crossed fingers#PrernaVArora. Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support.”

The film poster goes with the tagline ‘Can you solve your own murder’. Iti will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has earlier delivered films such as Happy Hardy and Heer and Marudhar Express.

 

Vivek was last seen in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic titled PM Narendra Modi. The actor has been active in the south and was seen in Malayalam film Lucifer, Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Kannada film Rustum last year.

Vivek had recently blamed Bollywood for its “power play”, “ego trips”, “manipulation” and lack of acknowledgement for deserving talents (mostly those hailing from outside the industry) in a powerful post on social media shared after the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara should have released in theatres’: Diljit Dosanjh pens emotional post on actor

He’d written, “I hope our Industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us.”

Talking about attending Sushant’s funeral, he also wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I have been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In