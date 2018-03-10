Iulia Vantur: I don’t have plans to act in Bollywood; I had no plans to sing either

Romanian actor, model and TV host Iulia Vantur seems to be in love with India, especially Mumbai, where she has a fairly huge circle of friends now, comprising mostly Bollywood stars. Owing to her proximity with actor Salman Khan and reports of their rumoured relationship, there is constant speculation that she might settle in India forever.

But an evasive Iulia puts the rumours to rest, saying, “I let life do the planning. I don’t plan as such. I just let myself be in the present with whatever I have. I believe that the right decision will be taken at the right time. So, I cannot say right now.”

Meanwhile, Iulia has sung a few songs, including her recent single, Harjai, with actor-host Maniesh Paul. While fans have been forever waiting for her to make her Bollywood soon, Iulia says that even she isn’t sure if she would act in Bollywood films.

“I don’t have plans to act in Bollywood [at this moment]. I had no plans to sing either. I had no plan to work in India. I was doing very well in Romania, and I never thought I would do something else in another country. Everything came to me by fate,” shares Iulia.

“And now, I believe it because someone once told me that at one point in time, you will get a chance to do something, so make sure you make the most of it,” she says, adding that even music was initially just a hobby and she only decided to take it as a profession when she started to enjoy it.

However, Iulia quickly elaborates that she keeps getting film offers here and there. “It’s not that I have never acted on-screen. I have played myself in a film and have done an American movie as well. For me, it’s (acting) again a hobby and I haven’t taken it seriously [yet],” she shares. “I have done acting on stage, too, and that was such a beautiful experience, so it’s not like I haven’t pursued an acting career. Now that I live in India, let’s see what comes eventually,” she signs off.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal