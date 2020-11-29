e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez announces wrap on Dharamshala schedule of Bhoot Police: ‘What a crazy ride that was!’

Jacqueline Fernandez announces wrap on Dharamshala schedule of Bhoot Police: ‘What a crazy ride that was!’

Jacqueline Fernandez, who along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Yami Gautam was in Dharamshala for the shoot of their film Bhoot Police, announced that the schedule had wrapped up.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:17 IST
Asian News International, Dharamshala
Bhoot Police stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday announced a wrap of the Dharamshala schedule of her next horror-comedy Bhoot Police. She shared a picture of herself holding a big red rose.

The Kick actor along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam was shooting for the horror-comedy in this town in Himachal Pradesh.

Dressed in a pink fur coat and matching cap, the star stood amid the rich flora of the hilly region. In the backdrop, one could catch a view of the breathtakingly beautiful location.

 

Announcing a wrap on the film’s schedule from Dharmshala,she wrote, “Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! I’m missing the team already!! #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @pavankirpalani @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @tips @jaya.taurani @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu @abhishek4reel @marcepedrozo @travellingchef_sk @nat_chava @manishamelwani see you all soon!!!!”

Speaking about the film, she had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that while she could not talk much about her role, her character was “super sexy and glam”. She had also mentioned how Saif Ali Khan was just a co-star, but friend as well. She was quoted as saying: “Saif and I have worked together earlier in Race 2; we are not just co-stars but friends. And even Arjun and Yami, with whom I am collaborating for the first time, are super fun.”

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie would be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

(With HT inputs)

