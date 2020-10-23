Jacqueline Fernandez clocks 46 million followers on Instagram, celebrates with a glamourous photoshoot. See pics

bollywood

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bouquet of yellow and pink roses.

The pictures are captured in a soothing white backdrop to add to the aesthetics of the picture. “Love you, thank you,” she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures. Jacqueline, who resumed work after a seven-month-long Covid-induced hiatus, is seen sporting white trousers in the pictures.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the sets as she returned to work along with her crew members. The picture showed Jacqueline clicking a mirror selfie as the crew members clad in PPE kits stood behind her. “I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor has been quite active on social media as she keeps updating fans about her daily activities by posting pictures and videos. She spent a big part of lockdown period at actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. There, they shot for a music video and she spent her days relaxing in the lap of nature.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jacqueline had said, “It’s been difficult staying away from my family during this period of lockdown, hence video calls with them is a part of my daily routine. We always keep ourselves updated about each other and our fun banters continue over these calls too (laughs). I can’t wait to see them once all this is over.”

She will next be seen with Salman in Kick 2. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam and Attack with John Abraham.

