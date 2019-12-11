e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Jai Mummy Di poster: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall are caught up in a war of moms

Jai Mummy Di poster shows Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s romance get interrupted by their mums, played by Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:23 IST

Asian News International
Jai Mummy Di poster shows Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.
Jai Mummy Di poster shows Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.
         

Actor Sunny Singh who gained acknowledgment for his last release Ujda Chaman is back with yet another quirky comedy titled Jai Mummy Di. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the first poster of his upcoming flick.

The poster of the film features Sunny Singh and his co-star Sonnalli Seygall. The poster also features actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon holding their respective kids over their shoulders. While in the air, the actors dressed as bride and groom are trying to get close as their mothers try to take them away.

 

The lead duo that left everyone impressed with their endearing chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s cult comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama will be pairing up for the second time.

Also read: Deepika Padukone misses Ranveer Singh on red carpet, asks paparazzi ‘Mere pati aake gaye?’ Watch

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families’. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the comedy-drama is set to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news