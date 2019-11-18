Sunny Singh on struggle years: ‘Director shouted at me, told me never to call him again’

bollywood

After receiving mixed responses for his performance in his last movie Ujda Chaman, actor Sunny Singh says he doesn’t let that affect him and believes in staying grounded. Feeling grateful that his film lived up to his expectations and was liked by many despite controversies, Sunny says, “As an actor, what matters to me is to keep doing good work. I’m very happy with the response Ujda Chaman has received and had a good run throughout.”

Son of Bollywood action director Jai Singh, Sunny has grown up watching how everything works in the industry. “My father is an action director from 35-40 years and I’ve seen how things work in the industry all my life and I was being patient to get the right opportunities and not rush to take up anything,” Sunny says, who will next be seen in a romantic comedy Jai Mummy Di starring Sonnalli Seygall.

The actor gives credit to director Luv Ranjan who gave him his biggest break with films such as Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and De De Pyaar De (2019). “Luv Ranjan is like a big brother and has done a lot for me. Because of him, I’m at this stage. And if he will say that he has a movie for me and the shooting is from tomorrow, I’ll take the next flight and go,” Sunny shares.

However, before his launch, the actor struggled a lot to get the right opportunity. “I remember giving auditions for ad films and I used to wait for hours for my turn to come. I used to go for print shoots for Rs 2000. I used to go to the director’s office with my portfolio and the receptionists used to tell me to put it in the post box outside. After becoming an actor, I had a meeting with a director and he was friendly and also gave me his number. And when I called him after two-three days, he got very angry and shouted at me saying, ‘How dare you call me? Don’t call me from next time’ I faced a lot of humiliation but I remained focussed to my goals,” Sunny recalls.

He further adds, “I knew this is how life is like for a struggling actor and I knew that it isn’t the right time for me to go for the lead roles. I met many directors and it didn’t work out. But I always remained grounded and have my reality check.”

