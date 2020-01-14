Janhvi Kapoor gets a piggyback ride from ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan, says ‘when the lifts are busy’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:55 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t had a release since her first film, Dhadak, but that has not dimmed the enthusiasm of her many fans. She is active on social media and keeps posting picturers and videos too. One such a video shared by her as her Instagram stories features her ex-boyfriend.

In the video, Janhvi’s back is to the camera as she gets a piggyback ride from her ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Sharing the clip, Janhvi wrote: “When the lifts are busy I have Akshat Rajan.” We can’t see his face but together they are going down a flight of stairs. As soon as they hit the ground, Janhvi climbs down, turns to the camera and smiles. Both are dressed in white; Janhvi is in a white pair of trousers, teamed with a sari-style blouse.

In another picture that she has shared, Janhvi can be seen with a group of her buddies at Mumbai’s Soho House. In another clip, a friend is pulling her cheek and she remarks: “This is how he says hi.”

From Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram stories.

Janhvi is a busy star and is currently working on two projects simultaneously. She has been shooting for Karan Johar production Gunjan Saxena and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana. While the former is a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female pilot to be take to the combat zone. She was tasked with ferrying injured pilots during Kargil war. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Roofi Afzana, previously called Roohi Afza is a horror comedy.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21.37 cr

Janhvi also made her web debut when she starred in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She featured in the section directed by Zoya Akhtar. Speaking about her experience, she had told Indian Express that the heat and sweat got to her. “I didn’t take it as two different sides but yes, purely out of comfort, playing the nurse was easier. It was really hot and sweaty. After a point, it got irritating to wear those bangs. It was although really cool to see myself in that look, as I haven’t done something like this before. Zoya was also very clear about the kind of aesthetic she wanted, and that helped me get a lot more clarity for the character.”

Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht, which will be a multi starrer. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi’s uncle, actor Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more