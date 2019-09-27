Janhvi Kapoor frolics under a fountain in New York, Ishaan Khatter takes a dig at her. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:30 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in New York to spend quality time with sister Khushi Kapoor, who recently moved to the city for higher studies. Janhvi has now shared fun pictures of their outing in the city and is seen frolicking under a fountain in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “New York, I love you.” Dressed in a short silver jacket and black shorts, the actor can be seen laughing and having a blast in water. She is then asked by a friend to come out of the pool area.

Janhvi Kapoor chilling with friends in New York.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys with Khushi Kapoor in New York.

A few of her industry friends loved her pictures and cheered for her in the comments section. Her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Our floods are better than theirs.”

Filmamker Rhea Kapoor called her, “Cutie.” Actor Varun Sharma also commented, “Soooo cuteeee!!” Devoting a song to her, a fan wrote, “Ek ladki bhigi bhagi si........” Another said, “Awesome.”

She also shared a picture from their shopping trip in the city. The two sisters can be seen holding hands on a New York street. While she is in her shorts and jacket, Khushi is in a tee and torn denims.

Khushi had flown to the US in the second week of this month and was dropped off at the airport by father Boney Kapoor. She is pursuing an acting course at New York Film Academy and was seen getting emotional while bidding goodbye to her father.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan rubbishes reports of cheating on Muskaan Kataria, says ‘I fell in love with wrong person’

Janhvi had revealed Khushi’s future plans to Anaita Shroff Adjania during a conversation. She had said, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 17:30 IST