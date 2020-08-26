e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor picks up a new hobby in self-isolation, check out her paintings

Janhvi Kapoor picks up a new hobby in self-isolation, check out her paintings

Janhvi Kapoor has started painting while at home. Check out what all she has created over the last week.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor poses with her paintings.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a different side of her personality on Instagram for her fans. She shared a photo of herself with a few paintings, all painted by her.

Janhvi said that she picked up the new hobby over the last week. “Been trying to be a painter this past week,” she captioned her post. The photo shows her sitting on the floor in a white shirt and red pyjamas. Her creations are seen next to her with all her colour boxes and supplies also laid on the floor.

 

Sharan Sharma, the director of her latest release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, left a comment on Janhvi’s post. “JK painting phase of lockdown is over now,” he wrote. One fan even commissioned a painting of their own choice. “Can u send me the powerpuff girls painting pls,” they asked,

Gunjan Saxena got mostly positive reviews from critics but the film has been surrounded in controversy. The story of the Dharma Productions movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Kapoor has essayed the role of Saxena in the movie.

Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

However, Gunjan’s colleagues have contested the film’s claims that she was the first woman to fly to Kargil. They also didn’t agree with the portrayal of the Indian Air Force as an unfit workplace for women.

