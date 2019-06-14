Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao begin shooting for RoohiAfza, share first picture from set. See it here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has begun shooting for her film RoohiAfza, and has shared a picture from the first day of filming. Janhvi shared a picture of the clapperboard, specifying that they were commencing shooting with scene 70.

She captioned the Instagram picture, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza! (We are going to capture your attention now as we begin RoohiAfza today).” Rajkummar and Varun also shared the same post on their Instagram accounts.

Janhvi returned from Lucknow a few days ago. She was shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic there. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, and is based on the life of India’s first female airforce pilot. Post her return to Mumbai, she has been regularly spotted at her gym. She also visited step-brother Arjun Kapoor at his residence on Thursday, on the eve of starting work on RoohiAfza.

The horror comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

Also read: Malaika Arora spotted at hospital, Janhvi Kapoor visits brother Arjun Kapoor. See pics

The film was earlier titled RoohAfza but was later changed to RoohiAfza. Dinesh had said in a statement, .“For Rooh-Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own.” Rajkummar had earlier announced the project on Twitter by sharing a poster of the film with the caption, “All set to bring to you this perfect mixture of horror and comedy, #RoohAfza!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 17:49 IST