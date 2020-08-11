e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable photo with father Boney Kapoor, gets hilariously trolled by Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable photo with father Boney Kapoor, gets hilariously trolled by Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her ‘biggest cutest cheerleader’ Boney Kapoor ahead of the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and got trolled by Kartik Aaryan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her father Boney Kapoor on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her father Boney Kapoor on Instagram.
         

A day before the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor has pointed out the things she has in common with Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena -- love for sweet treats, ‘long arms’ and amazing fathers.

Janhvi gave a shout-out to her ‘biggest cutest cheerleader’, father Boney Kapoor, and wrote, “Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u #tbt to chubbier, fun-er days.”

In the black-and-white photo, the two of them were seen smiling as Boney kissed Janhvi’s hand. Her Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan hilariously trolled her in the comments section and wrote, “I just read ‘...sorry for troubling you’??”

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father messaged Rhea Chakraborty in Nov 2019 to get update about actor, asked why she didn’t take his call

Pankaj Tripathi plays Gunjan’s father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and said in a promotional video that the role was very personal to him. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis,” he said.

The Hindustan Times review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl said that the film was a ‘refreshing change of pace for war films in India’. “It isn’t as slickly made as Uri: The Surgical Strike, but refreshingly, neither are its politics as problematic. Gunjan Saxena doesn’t subscribe to the hyper-nationalism that recent Indian war films have so proudly worn on their chest. Instead, director Sharan Sharma has chosen to explore a wholly different, but equally thorny topic: feminism,” it said.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl chronicles the journey of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who was among the first Indian female combat pilots to operate in the Kargil war zone. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In