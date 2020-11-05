Janhvi Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for sister Khushi, says ‘I’ll try not to annoy you today’

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a sweet birthday post for sister Khushi, who turned 20 on Thursday. Janhvi had earlier shared short videos from Khushi’s birthday party on Wednesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of the two of them together, and wrote in her caption, “It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly.” Close family friend, designer Manish Malhotra also wished Khushi a happy birthday in the comments section.

While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Khushi is studying at the New York Film Academy, but has been on a long break ever since the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown in March. Janhvi has also appeared in films such as Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and will soon be seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2. Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi.

Khushi had spoken about her ambitions in a video from New York. She said in the video, which seemed to have been made as a part of her course, “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it.”

Talking about her love for acting, she had added, “I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It’s been an incredible experience for me.”

In several interviews during the lockdown, Janhvi had said that she behaves like the younger sister, while Khushi is the more responsible one.

