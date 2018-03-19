Janhvi Kapoor thanks Madhuri Dixit for stepping into Sridevi’s role in Shiddat

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has confirmed that Madhuri Dixit will play the role initially offered to her mother in Abhishek Varman film being produced by Dharma Productions. Janhvi will make her debut in Dhadak that is also being made by the same production house.

“Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart ...Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film...” Janhvi wrote on Instagram and posted a picture of the two actresses from the sets of a dance reality show. Sridevi was supposed to work with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. The actor passed away last month in Dubai; her cause of death has been cited as “accidental drowning”.

The film is being made by Dharma in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a period drama set in the 1940s and Manish Malhotra is designing the look for the entire cast. The film is expected to start rolling from early next year.

Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi were originally supposed to play parents to a young couple, rumoured to be Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur was also rumoured to play Varun’s brother in the movie. However, only Sridevi and Sanjay had been officially confirmed.

Set with India-Pakistan Partition as the backdrop, Shiddat is co-written by Gulab Gullati and director Abhishek Varman.

