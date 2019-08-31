Janhvi Kapoor wishes real Gunjan Saxena on her birthday with special post: ‘Your story has helped me believe in myself’

bollywood

Aug 31, 2019

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a special post dedicated to retired flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena on her birthday. Janhvi plays her in an upcoming film on her life titled, Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl.

Calling Gunjan’s story inspiring and brave, Janhvi shared a picture with her on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You’re an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too,” she captioned the picture.

The photo shows Janhvi in her costume from the film while Gunjan is seen in a blue salwar suit. Both are seen smiling for the camera. Janhvi’s fans loved her picture with Gunjan and thanked her for introducing them to her. “Real gunjan saxena with reel gunjan saxena omg so beautiful,” wrote one. “Can’t wait to see you playing gunjan saxena onscreen,” wrote another.

The film’s first posters were released earlier this week. One showed Janhvi playing with a paper plane as a young girl, another showed her walking among other Indian Air Force pilots as they look at her with pride, and a third showed her hugging her on-screen father in the film, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Karan Johar, who produces the project, took to social media to unveil the official posters. “With unabashed courage and bravery, she made her domain in a man’s world. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, releasing on March 13, 2020,” Karan captioned the poster.

Saxena is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, The Kargil Girl also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020. The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

