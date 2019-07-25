Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu shares first look from Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla’s film

Actor Tabu has shared the first look at her character from the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaia F in lead roles. Tabu shared the picture on Instagram.

In place of a caption, she mentioned all the parties involved in the film, from producers Jay Shewakramani and Jackky Bhagnani to director Nitin Kakkar and hair stylist Hiral Bhatia. She added, “And all the many partners if any.”

Geo-tagged to London, the picture shows Tabu with her back to the camera, at a railway station. She is wearing brown boots and denims, and a black poncho-style top. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and she is glancing back at the camera as passengers walk around her.

Jawaani Jaaneman is currently filming in the UK, and pictures and videos from the film’s sets have been shared online. Some of them even included Saif’s son, Taimur. Saif has been in the UK with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur for several weeks, and was spotted at the ICC Cricket World Cup with his co-star Alaia, daughter of Pooja Bedi, who will make her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman.

Speaking about how she was cast in the film, Saif told Mid Day in an interview, “She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I’m looking forward to work with Alaia.” The film is likely to be the story of a father-daughter duo. According to reports, Saif plays a man in his late 40s, who refuses to grow up despite having a teenage daughter.

Saif has also spoken about why he didn’t cast his own daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in the film. He said, “I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way, I am happy it’s separate from mine at the moment.”

The actor will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, and then in Laal Kaptaan. Jawaani Jaaneman has been slated for a November release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:50 IST