Home / Bollywood / John Abraham and Rohit Dhawan reunite for Vedalam’s Hindi remake

John Abraham and Rohit Dhawan reunite for Vedalam’s Hindi remake

John Abraham and Rohit Dhawan will soon begin work on the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Vedalalm.

bollywood Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:12 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
John Abraham and Rohit Dhawan previously worked in Dishoom.
Actor John Abraham and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan are re-teaming for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Vedalam. According to a source close to the production, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series has acquired the rights of the 2015 hit, which featured Tamil star Ajith Kumar.

“The Hindi film we are working on is an adaptation Vedalam. The film is still in pre-production. Work on final scripting, dialogues and location recce will follow,” the source told PTI.

John Abraham during the promotions of his film Pagalpanti in Mumbai.
The original film featured Ajith as Ganesh, an underworld don-turned-cab driver, who secretly avenges the murders of his sworn sister’s parents.

For the Hindi version, the makers are scouting for a female lead. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark a third collaboration between John and Rohit after Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016).

Bhushan and John, who previously worked together on Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, will next collaborate on Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2.

