John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga not to be shot in Hyderabad after spike in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:29 IST

Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham were to resume the shoot for their upcoming film Mumbai Saga at Ramoji City in Hyderabad post lockdown but the schedule has now been cancelled amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the city. The team will now be shooting for the film in Mumbai itself.

Director Sanjay Gupta told Mid-Day in an interview, “Of the 14-day shoot that I had planned, we were to film at three indoor sets for 10 days. That would have posed a risk. We wanted to shoot in Hyderabad, but now it’s as unsafe as Mumbai. So, we might as well do it in our city.”

Sanjay now plans to finish the last leg of the shoot August 15 onwards in Mumbai itself. Sharing more about his plans, he said, “John, Emraan and the rest of us were kicked about shooting (in Hyderabad), but we can’t do so by putting everyone’s health at risk. John was to finish the pending work on Mumbai Saga before moving on to his next. But with cases on the rise, we decided it would be best to take stock of the situation after a month. We will try to procure permission to shoot from August 15, and are eyeing three studios — Mehboob, Essel and Film City. (Given the current situation) the dates are tentative.”

John will play the role Ganpat Ram Bhonsle while Rohit Roy will join him as his close associate named Jaykar Shinde aka Baba. Mumbai Saga is reportedly set in the 1980s-90s and chronicles how Bombay became Mumbai. The story is said to have been inspired by real incidents.

John was last seen in comedy film Pagalpanti and has Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack in his kitty. Emraan has Chehre lined up for release. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. He was last seen in web show, Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

