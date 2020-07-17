Nushrat Bharucha on stepping out for dubbing post lockdown: ‘I saw people that weren’t my family and that was scary’

bollywood

Nushrat Bharucha says she felt scared when she stepped out of her house after three months of staying indoors during lockdown. The actor reportedly asked her driver many times if he had sanitised the car and refused to sit on the sofa at the dubbing studio.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I saw people that weren’t my family and that was scary.” Sharing her director’s reaction on seeing her precautionary measures to keep safe, she added, “My director asked me if I was going on a space mission since I was covered from head to toe.”

According to the report, Nushrat lives in a beachside building but refrains from walking to the beach. Now I have started going there on some days, but only till the gate. The only thing I would risk stepping outside for is work and that is not happening right now,” she says. She has also refrained herself from visiting the salon and gym even after lockdown and wishes to “buy all the equipment and open a gym” in her building.

Nushrat will be seen next opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang and in Sunny Kaushal-starrer, Hurdang. She has also been signed to play the female lead in Chhori, the Marathi remake of the horror film Lapachhapi. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, will be helming the Hindi remake as well.

A few months back, Nushrat was joined by her mother for joint interview. Talking about how eager they are to get the actor married, her mom had told Pinkvilla, “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now. She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.”

