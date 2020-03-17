John Abraham shares meme of himself as Hulk, will use coronavirus quarantine to bulk up for Satyameva Jayate 2

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:18 IST

John Abraham took to Instagram to share a fan-made meme of himself as the Hulk, and said that he will use the break he is on, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to bulk up for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. “Benchmark set by @milapzaveri . Work cut out for me during this break. #seeyouatthemovies #satyamevajayate2 #staysafeindia,” the actor captioned the post.

Milap earlier shared the meme on Instagram and wrote, “Hulk Abraham! LOVE this fan art I came across online!!! John SMASH! @thejohnabraham #SatyamevaJayate2 #2ndOct2020 #GandhiJayanti.”

This is not the first time Milap has compared John to the Hulk. Earlier this month, the filmmaker gave fans a sneak peek of what is in store in Satyameva Jayate 2, by sharing a picture of the superhero stopping a moving truck with his bare hands. “A tease of one of the things @TheJohnAbraham is gonna do in #SatyamevaJayate2,” he wrote on Twitter.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 smash-hit, in which John was seen as a vigilante who kills corrupt policemen. There is speculation that John will have a triple role in the action film, but the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Divya Khosla Kumar has been roped in as the leading lady and will make her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2.

Milap told IANS in an interview that Satyameva Jayate 2 will be bigger and better than its previous instalment. “Satyameva Jayate 2 is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham, back as a crusader for justice, and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the franchise, I hope next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption,” he said.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on October 2.

